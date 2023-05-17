UrduPoint.com

South Korea To Give Ukraine $130Mln In Low-Interest Loans - Economy Ministry

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) South Korea and Ukraine signed on Wednesday a preliminary agreement on providing Kiev with low-interest loans worth $130 million in the future, South Korea's Ministry of Economy and Finance said.

"DPM (Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister) CHOO (Kyung-ho) signed a preliminary agreement to provide 130 million Dollars of financial aid to Ukraine under the Economic Development Cooperation Fund project during the meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Yulia Svyrydenko in Seoul, on May 17. DPM CHOO hoped that the two countries would cooperate more closely in a wide range of areas, including Ukraine's post-war reconstruction, " the ministry said.

This is the first stage before the framework agreement, which will be signed after passing internal procedures in both countries.

In 2022, South Korea provided $100 million of financial aid to Ukraine and promised further support in the amount of $130 million, according to the ministry.

The Economic Development Cooperation Fund project was launched by South Korea in 1987 in order to support economy and social infrastructure projects in developing countries. Under EDCF, the South Korean government provides developing countries with finances for a long term and at a low interest.

On Tuesday, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol met with Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska in Seoul and promised to actively support Kiev's close coordination with the world community.

