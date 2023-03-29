UrduPoint.com

South Korea To Host Next Summit For Democracy - Joint Statement By Biden, Yoon

Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2023 | 06:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) South Korea will host the next - third - Summit for Democracy, according to the joint statement by US President Joe Biden and his South Korean counterpart, Yoon Suk-yeol, published on Wednesday.

"The United States and the Republic of Korea share deep bonds, rooted in our common democratic values and respect for human rights, and we are committed to further strengthening our robust political, economic, security, and people-to-people ties," the statement, posted on the White House's official website, reads.

South Korean democratic institutions are "a beacon of strength" in the Indo-Pacific region and show to the world that democracy fosters the conditions necessary to build up prosperity, it is emphasized in the statement.

Yoon will also speak at the opening session of the ongoing - second - US-led summit's plenary meeting on Wednesday, of which South Korea is one of the co-hosts. The organizers invited 120 global leaders to the event to show progress in fulfilling agreements to build sustainable democracies as well as to give new promises to promote the well-being and protect the freedoms of their citizens. The first summit took place in December 2021.

