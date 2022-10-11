South Korea to Issue $12.7Mln Worth of Food Discount Coupons Amid Inflation - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2022) South Korea is planning to issue 18.2 billion won ($12.7 million) in discount coupons for foodstuffs by the end of the year to help people cope with inflation, South Korean media reported on Tuesday, citing the ministry of economy and finance.

The coupons will cut 20-30% off the price of meat, fish and agricultural products, the Yonhap news agency said.

In addition, the South Korean government will issue energy vouchers worth 156.3 billion won by April, according to the news agency.

"We are recently facing a comprehensive economic crisis in which concerns over slowing economy linger amid high prices," Second Vice Finance Minister Choi Sang-dae was quoted as saying by Yonhap.

In September, inflation in South Korea rose to 5.6%, while prices for vegetables soared by 22.1%.