South Korea To Release 7Mln Barrels Of Oil From Reserves - Ministry Of Energy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 08, 2022 | 01:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) Seoul has decided to release additional 7.23 million barrels of oil from reserves in order to mitigate the negative consequences of the Russian military operation in Ukraine on energy prices, the South Korean Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said on Friday.

Last week, member-states of the International Energy Agency (IEA) agreed to release 120 million barrels of oil, according to South Korean news agency Yonhap. On Saturday, Seoul already announced the release of 4.42 million barrels of oil.

"The decision aims to seek stability in the energy market both at home and abroad so as to reduce the burden on our people and the economy amid the prolonged Ukraine crisis and soaring energy prices," the ministry said in a statement, as cited by the news agency, adding that 7.

23 million barrels release is the largest in the country's history.

South Korea is the third-largest contributor this time, the ministry noted. The remaining South Korean reserves will last more than 90 days without oil imports, according to the ministry.

Prices of Dubai crude, South Korea's benchmark, increased to $103.79 per barrel on Wednesday, up from $77.12 at the end of last year, the media said.

Consumer prices in South Korea rose more than 4.1% year-on-year in March, the highest inflation since December 2011.

