South Korea, US Discuss Inflation Reduction Act, Ukraine - Seoul

Muhammad Irfan Published December 15, 2022 | 03:20 PM

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) South Korea's Second Vice Foreign Minister Lee Do-hoon has held a meeting with Deputy US Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo to discuss the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), Ukraine crisis and other issues, the South Korean Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"The parties shared the opinion that global challenges such as the pandemic, the Ukrainian crisis, the climate change and others require the establishment of sustainable supply chains, as well as agreed to work together to achieve this goal in the medium and long term," the ministry said in a statement.

Lee has also reiterated Seoul's stance that the IRA put South Korean companies at a disadvantage and asked to take it into account during the legislation process, according to the statement.

The IRA, signed into law by US President Joe Biden in August, commits $300 billion toward deficit reduction, in addition to providing approximately $370 billion in funding for energy security, including tax credits for US-made electric vehicles and subsidies to US consumers, and $80 billion to increase Internal Revenue Service tax enforcement and operations.

Concerns are rising in Europe that the US tax credit plan could kick off a subsidy race between the transatlantic allies at a time when they want to show unity in the face of the Ukraine conflict.

