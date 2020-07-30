UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korea, US Extend $60Bln Currency Swap Deal Through March 2021 - Central Bank

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 05:44 PM

South Korea, US Extend $60Bln Currency Swap Deal Through March 2021 - Central Bank

South Korea and the United States have extended a currency swap deal worth $60 billion for a further six months through March 31, 2021, the Bank of Korea said on Thursday

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) South Korea and the United States have extended a currency swap deal worth $60 billion for a further six months through March 31, 2021, the Bank of Korea said on Thursday.

The agreement was initially reached in late March to help stabilize the market amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Using the mechanism, the Bank of Korea supplied $19.87 billion to other banks from March to May, and the lingering economic impacts of the pandemic prompted the decision to extend the agreement.

"The Bank of Korea and the US Federal Reserve at 03:00 on July 30 [18:00 GMT on July 29] agreed to postpone the expiration of the currency swap deal by six months from September 30 this year to March 31 next year," the bank said.

This latest deal is the second of its kind, with the first taking place during the 2008 financial crisis. At that time, Seoul and Washington agreed on a $30 billion deal that triggered a rally on the Asian country's economic markets.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Washington Bank Seoul South Korea United States March May July September Market From Agreement Asia Billion

Recent Stories

How Shoaib Akhtar calls his son?

8 minutes ago

Mohammad Amir joins Pakistan squad in England

16 minutes ago

Male lion dies after death of lioness in Islamabad ..

21 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid ..

31 minutes ago

National Ambulance raises emergency preparedness f ..

31 minutes ago

Shehzad Roy tests positive for Coronavirus

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.