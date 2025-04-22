South Korea, US To Hold Trade Talks This Week
Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2025 | 07:01 PM
ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) South Korean Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok departed for the US on Tuesday to attend the first round of high-level trade negotiations with Trump administration officials, according to local media reports.
Choi and Trade, Industry and Energy Minister Ahn Duk-geun, who are jointly leading the South Korean delegation, will hold talks in Washington, DC with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on Thursday, according to Yonhap News Agency
Choi said the trade talks will pave the way for renewed discussions on strengthening the South Korea-US alliance.
"I will return after opening the door for discussions on resolidifying the alliance between South Korea and the United States," he told reporters at Incheon International Airport.
He is also expected to attend the Group of 20 (G20) meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors in the US.
The Trump administration slapped a 25% across-the-board tariff on South Korea that has been temporarily reduced to 10% for 90 days.
South Korean acting President Han Duck-soo hopes the trade talks will produce a mutually beneficial and "win-win" outcome.
