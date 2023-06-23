Open Menu

South Korea, Vietnam Agree To Boost Ties In Response To North Korea Threat - President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 23, 2023 | 02:20 PM

South Korea, Vietnam Agree to Boost Ties in Response to North Korea Threat - President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and his Vietnamese counterpart, Vo Van Thuong, held a meeting on Friday and agreed to strengthen economic cooperation between the countries and unite efforts in curbing the nuclear threat from North Korea.

"North Korea's nuclear and missile programs are the most urgent security threat in the region. South Korea and Vietnam will strengthen coordination both at the ASEAN level and bilaterally to draw a united response from the international community," Yoon said at a joint press conference with Thuong, as quoted by the South Korean Yonhap news agency.

Thuong, in turn, said Vietnam is "ready to contribute to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

The South Korean president also announced Seoul would provide Hanoi with $4 billion worth of soft loans by 2030 within the development assistance program, the news outlet reported.

In order to reach their target of $150 billion in bilateral trade by 2030, the sides agreed to establish an Electronic Origin Data Exchange System designed to facilitate duties clearance under the free trade agreement.

Additionally, the countries agreed to hold foreign ministerial consultations each year and boost cooperation between their defense industries, according to the report.

The South Korean coast guard and Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation aimed at strengthening Vietnam's capabilities.

In total, the sides signed 17 agreements and documents during the top level summit.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Nuclear Seoul Van Hanoi South Korea North Korea Vietnam From Agreement Top Billion

Recent Stories

Malaysian delegation visits Sharjah Academy for As ..

Malaysian delegation visits Sharjah Academy for Astronomy

15 minutes ago
 Turkish Vice President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand M ..

Turkish Vice President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

29 minutes ago
 Al Ain Zoo welcomes visitors on Eid Al Adha

Al Ain Zoo welcomes visitors on Eid Al Adha

30 minutes ago
 Paris hosts 'Power Our Planet' to highlight climat ..

Paris hosts 'Power Our Planet' to highlight climate change issue

1 hour ago
 U.S. Embassy Increases Diversity of Pakistan’s E ..

U.S. Embassy Increases Diversity of Pakistan’s Entrepreneurial Leaders

1 hour ago
 Naval Chief Addresses Participants Of Pnnaval Chie ..

Naval Chief Addresses Participants Of Pnnaval Chief Addresses Participants Of Pn ..

1 hour ago
Pakistan Navy Ship Tippu Sultan Visits Sri Lanka

Pakistan Navy Ship Tippu Sultan Visits Sri Lanka

1 hour ago
 UAE-Belarus Joint Committee holds sixth meeting

UAE-Belarus Joint Committee holds sixth meeting

1 hour ago
 vivo Becomes the Official Exclusive Supplier of Mo ..

Vivo Becomes the Official Exclusive Supplier of Mobile Phones for the 19th Asian ..

1 hour ago
 PITB HR Wing organizes awareness session for wellb ..

PITB HR Wing organizes awareness session for wellbeing of its female staff

1 hour ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy engages with over ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy engages with over 50 tech companies at GITEX Af ..

2 hours ago
 Biden, Modi jointly ask Pakistan to curb 'cross-bo ..

Biden, Modi jointly ask Pakistan to curb 'cross-border terrorism'

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business