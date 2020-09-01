South Korean Economy Ministry Proposes Record Budget Deficit for 2021 Due to Pandemic

South Korea has approved a draft budget for 2021, which entails a record deficit of 8.2 percent amid uncertainty over the COVID-19 pandemic, the South Korean Ministry of Economy and Finance said on Tuesday

The draft fiscal budget, which seeks to help South Korea bolster economic recovery and bring the country back to the ranks of the leading global economies, was set at 555.8 trillion won ($469.3 billion), which is 8.5 percent higher than this year's budget. In the meantime, the revenues will only rise by 0.3 percent to 483 trillion won.

A balanced budget can be ensured by increasing the national debt, which next year will grow by 6.

9 percent to 945 trillion won, amounting to 46.7 percent of GDP.

According to the South Korean fiscal policy management plan for 2020-2024, which was published together with the draft budget, the fiscal stimulus is expected to continue in the future.

The draft budget is scheduled to be submitted to parliament on Thursday. The deadline for approving the budget for 2021 is December 2.

The GDP of South Korea decreased by 2.9 percent year-on-year in the second quarter of 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, marking the biggest fall since the 1998 crisis. Compared to the first quarter of 2020, the GDP decreased by 3.3 percent in the April-June period.