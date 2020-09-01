UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korean Economy Ministry Proposes Record Budget Deficit For 2021 Due To Pandemic

Sumaira FH 45 seconds ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 08:37 PM

South Korean Economy Ministry Proposes Record Budget Deficit for 2021 Due to Pandemic

South Korea has approved a draft budget for 2021, which entails a record deficit of 8.2 percent amid uncertainty over the COVID-19 pandemic, the South Korean Ministry of Economy and Finance said on Tuesday

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) South Korea has approved a draft budget for 2021, which entails a record deficit of 8.2 percent amid uncertainty over the COVID-19 pandemic, the South Korean Ministry of Economy and Finance said on Tuesday.

The draft fiscal budget, which seeks to help South Korea bolster economic recovery and bring the country back to the ranks of the leading global economies, was set at 555.8 trillion won ($469.3 billion), which is 8.5 percent higher than this year's budget. In the meantime, the revenues will only rise by 0.3 percent to 483 trillion won.

A balanced budget can be ensured by increasing the national debt, which next year will grow by 6.

9 percent to 945 trillion won, amounting to 46.7 percent of GDP.

According to the South Korean fiscal policy management plan for 2020-2024, which was published together with the draft budget, the fiscal stimulus is expected to continue in the future.

The draft budget is scheduled to be submitted to parliament on Thursday. The deadline for approving the budget for 2021 is December 2.

The GDP of South Korea decreased by 2.9 percent year-on-year in the second quarter of 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, marking the biggest fall since the 1998 crisis. Compared to the first quarter of 2020, the GDP decreased by 3.3 percent in the April-June period.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Parliament Budget South Korea North Korea December 2020 Billion

Recent Stories

&#039;Ithra Dubai&#039; announces launch of Plot 3 ..

23 minutes ago

Brazil's GDP Sees Record Contraction of 9.7% in 2n ..

44 seconds ago

Berlin Says to Deal With Energy Supply Issues on I ..

47 seconds ago

EU Should Take Measures to Motivate Dialogue Betwe ..

49 seconds ago

Vienna Threatens Ankara With Diplomatic Consequenc ..

50 seconds ago

PTA blocks five live streaming applications

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.