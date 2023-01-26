South Korean Economy Narrows 0.4% In Q4
January 26, 2023
South Korea's economy shrank by 0.4% in the last quarter of 2022 on a quarterly basis, according to the Bank of Korea's estimate on Thursday
The country's posted its first quarter-on-quarter GDP decline since the second quarter of 2020.
On a yearly basis, the GDP of the country expanded by 1.4% in the last quarter of 2022.
Meanwhile, the GDP also rose by 2.6% year-on-year in the year of 2022.