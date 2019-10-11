UrduPoint.com
South Korean President To Skip Japanese Emperor's Enthronement Amid Trade Row - Reports

Fri 11th October 2019 | 04:32 PM

South Korean President to Skip Japanese Emperor's Enthronement Amid Trade Row - Reports

South Korean President Moon Jae-in will not attend the enthronement ceremony of Japanese Emperor Naruhito, an official at the presidential office said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) South Korean President Moon Jae-in will not attend the enthronement ceremony of Japanese Emperor Naruhito, an official at the presidential office said Friday.

"President Moon is not attending the Japanese emperor's enthronement ceremony," the official told South Korea's Yonhap news agency on condition of anonymity.

Media reported this week that Moon might send Prime Minister Lee Nak-yeon to the ceremony on October 22 to act as his stand-in after Japan refused to lift trade curbs imposed on his country in August.

Japan restricted exports of high-tech materials to South Korea and wiped it off the list of trusted trade partners after a South Korean court ruled that Japanese firms could be sued over wartime forced labor. South Korea reciprocated the move in September.

