South Korean Telecom Company LG Uplus Says Data Breach Affected 290,000 Users

Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2023 | 08:56 PM

South Korean mobile network operator LG Uplus, owned by LG Corp, has revised upwards to 290,000 the number of users affected by a recent data breach

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) South Korean mobile network operator LG Uplus, owned by LG Corp, has revised upwards to 290,000 the number of users affected by a recent data breach.

The country's third-largest telecom company said in January that it had found personal details of 180,000 clients in an online black market. A further 110,000 people could not be identified at the time.

LG Uplus said in an update published Friday that the remaining accounts had been traced to customers who had terminated their subscriptions, bumping up the total to 290,000.

The company apologized for the breach, which exposed customers' names, birth dates and phone numbers. It said it was cooperating actively with investigators to determine when and how the leak occurred and promised to patch up security gaps.

