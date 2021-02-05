UrduPoint.com
South Korean Trade Minister Drops Out Of WTO Race: Govt

Faizan Hashmi 11 seconds ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 05:05 PM

South Korean trade minister drops out of WTO race: govt

South Korean trade minister Yoo Myung-hee on Friday abandoned her bid to become head of the World Trade Organization, Seoul said, clearing the way for Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to become the first woman and first African director-general

Seoul (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :South Korean trade minister Yoo Myung-hee on Friday abandoned her bid to become head of the World Trade Organization, Seoul said, clearing the way for Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to become the first woman and first African director-general.

Yoo had consulted with the United States -- her prime backer -- and other major countries and "decided to renounce her candidacy", South Korea's trade ministry said in a statement.

