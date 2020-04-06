UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korea's Central Bank Says To Test Launch Own Cryptocurrency In 2021

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 04:49 PM

South Korea's Central Bank Says to Test Launch Own Cryptocurrency in 2021

The Bank of Korea, the nation's central bank, said on Monday that it would begin developing its first cryptocurrency and will test launch it next year

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) The Bank of Korea, the nation's central bank, said on Monday that it would begin developing its first cryptocurrency and will test launch it next year.

"To proactively respond to external and internal changes in the area of payment systems, the Bank of Korea intends to learn the necessary legislation and technology regarding the launch of the central bank's cryptocurrency and conduct a pilot launch and the testing of the central bank's cryptocurrency (2020-2021 years)," the bank said.

The pilot system will be launched In 2021. The tests will run in stages from January to December, the statement specified.

A research group tasked with developing the project was launched back in February. The group is exploring relevant legislation and forms of control over the future digital currency. Both South Korean and foreign experts will be involved in this work.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Technology Bank North Korea Cryptocurrency January February December From

Recent Stories

Govt is vigilant, taking steps to control outbreak ..

3 minutes ago

Germany to guarantee 100% of loans to smaller firm ..

3 minutes ago

Coronavirus threatens nearly 20 million African jo ..

1 minute ago

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping movements repor ..

3 minutes ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

3 minutes ago

Ration distributed in Kachiabadies

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.