South Korea's Hyundai, Kia To Reopen Overseas Factories Next Week - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 25 seconds ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 04:24 PM

South Korea's automotive giant Hyundai and its subsidiary, Kia, will reopen all overseas factories next week, media said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) South Korea's automotive giant Hyundai and its subsidiary, Kia, will reopen all overseas factories next week, media said Thursday.

A Kia spokesman told the South Korean state news agency Yonhap that all but one plant were already operating at reduced capacity.

The factory in Mexico will reopen Monday.

"Whether production volumes will return to pre-coronavirus levels largely hinges on demand recovery," he said.

The two companies saw their combined sales drop 19 percent in January-April from the same period last year. They sold 1.8 million vehicles, down from nearly 2.3 million in 2019.

