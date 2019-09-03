(@imziishan)

South Korea's KOGAS plans to hold this week negotiations on exploring gas fields in the Arctic and Russia's Far East with Rosneft and Novatek, KOGAS President Chae Hee-bong said in an interview with Sputnik

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) South Korea's KOGAS plans to hold this week negotiations on exploring gas fields in the Arctic and Russia's Far East with Rosneft and Novatek, KOGAS President Chae Hee-bong said in an interview with Sputnik.

Talks will be held at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), which Russia's Vladivostok will host from September 4-6.

"We are working on meetings with Rosneft and Novatek to discuss gas fields explorations in the Arctic and the Far Eastern region," Chae said.

"We are working on negotiations with our important partner Gazprom on the Sakhalin LNG-2 project and a pipeline connecting the south of Korea, the north of Korea and Russia," Chae noted.

The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the EEF.