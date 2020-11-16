UrduPoint.com
South Korea's Top 2 Airlines Plan To Merge

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 05:44 PM

South Korea's national flag carrier Korean Air on Monday announced it acquired the country's number two in aviation -- Asiana Airlines for $1.6 billion in a deal expected to be completed next year

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ):South Korea's national flag carrier Korean Air on Monday announced it acquired the country's number two in aviation -- Asiana Airlines for $1.6 billion in a deal expected to be completed next year.

The acquisition, if completed successfully, will make Korean Air the world's 10th-biggest airline by fleets, Yonhap News reported.

Korean Air currently ranks the world's 18th air carrier.

"The company made the decision to help the country's airline industry continue to grow [amid uncertainties] and minimize the injection of public funds [into Asiana]," Korean Air Chairman Cho Won-tae said in a statement.

The two carriers control over 62% of the domestic air market share.

The Korean Airlines will be Asiana's biggest shareholder with 63.

9% after the acquisition.

Among the creditors of the Asiana Airlines, state-run Korea Development Bank creditors to Asiana Airlines will invest $722 million in Hanjin KAL, the holding company of the group, during the acquisition process.

South Korea's Deputy Minister for Civil Aviation Kim Sang-do termed the move an "inevitable decision to integrate the country's two biggest airlines to prevent them from making bigger losses amid the extended COVID-19 pandemic." Following the news of the merger of the top two air carriers, their shares jumped high at South Korea's Stock Exchange outperforming others.

The Kumho Asiana Group conglomerate -- which controls the Asiana Airlines -- had decided in April last year to sell the carrier.

