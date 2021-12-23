UrduPoint.com

South Punjab Business Chambers, Associations To Support UBG Panel In FPCCI Elections

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :All Chambers of Commerce and Industry and affiliated trade associations of South Punjab Thursday unanimously announced to support the all candidates of United business Group panel in the forthcoming annual elections of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry ( FPCCI).

Tanvir Ahmad Sheikh, former president FPCCI hosted a grand reception in honour of UBG Chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik, patron-in-chief SM Muneer, presidential candidate Dr Nouman Idris Butt, SVP candidate Hanif Gohar and others which was overwhelmingly attended by a large number of nominated members executive committee of chambers and general body of associations hailing from South Punjab.

Speaking on the occasion Iftikhar Ali Malik said that "We are proud that south Punjab chambers and associations always supported the UBG policies and traders of this region will be brought to main stream of national economy." SM Muneer said that under developed south Punjab will be brought at par with big cities by offering them loans on soft terms and conditions for industrialisation.

Shahzad Ali Malik former president Lahore Chamber announced that after coming into power special attention will be focused on all local chambers for addressing their genuine grievances on top priority.

He said agriculture and textile sectors of this region will be accorded great importance and ultra modern research lab will be established for getting bumper crops.

Dr Nouman Idris Butt said that if voted to power, will hold regular meetings with chambers and affiliated associations of the Punjab every month and take them into confidence on all important issues.

Tanvir Ahmad who hails from south Punjab thanked the voters and supporters for assuring full backing to UBG panel in the forthcoming annual election.

Along with others Executive Committee Member Lahore Chamber Momin Ali Malik, founder Secretary General SAARC Chamber Rehmat Ullah Javed, Principlal political adviser Waqar Ahmad Mian were also present on the occasion.

