South Punjab chambers, trade associations support UBG

Nominated Executive Committee members of Chambers of Commerce and Industry and General Body members of trade associations of South Punjab Monday unanimously en bloc reposed full confidence in the leadership of United Business Group (UBG)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Nominated Executive Committee members of Chambers of Commerce and Industry and General Body members of trade associations of South Punjab Monday unanimously en bloc reposed full confidence in the leadership of United business Group (UBG).

Tanvir Ahmad Sheikh, former president Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and provincial chairman UBG Punjab hosted a grand reception in honour of UBG Chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik, patron- in -chief SM Muneer, presidential candidate Khalid Tawab, SVP candidate Rauf Mukhtar, VP candidates Almas Hyder, Arif Jeva,Raja Muhammad Anwar,Suhail Haral ,Izhar Ul Haq Qamar and others which was overwhelmingly attended by a large number of nominated members executive committee of chambers and nominated members general body of associations hailing from South Punjab.

On this occasion, Iftikhar Ali Malik said, "We are proud that south Punjab chambers and associations always supported the UBG policies and traders of this region will be brought to mainstream of national economy.

" SM Muneer said that under-developed south Punjab will be brought at par with big cities by offering them loans on soft terms and conditions for industrialization.

Khalid Tawab announced that after coming into power special attention will be focused on all local chambers for addressing their genuine grievances on top priority.

He said agriculture and textile sectors of this region will be accorded great importance and ultra modern research lab will be established for getting bumper crops.

Almas Hyder said that if voted to power, will hold regular meetings with chambers and affiliated associations of the Punjab every month and take them into confidence on all important issues.

Tanvir Ahmad Sheikh, who hails from south Punjab, thanked the voters and supporters for assuring full backing to UBG panel in the forthcoming annual election of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry.