South Punjab secretaries to have full powers soon: Hashim

Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht on Tuesday said that legal requirements were more important for the creation of South Punjab than political requirements while the name was chosen keeping in mind to strengthen the federation of Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht on Tuesday said that legal requirements were more important for the creation of South Punjab than political requirements while the name was chosen keeping in mind to strengthen the federation of Pakistan.

In a meeting with an 18-member study delegation of ASPs under the 47th Specialized Training Programme here, he observed that with increase in the allocated budget, a separate secretariat was set up keeping in view the utilization capacity. In the next few days, all the secretaries would be given full powers along with the legal rules of business of South Punjab Secretariat.

Hashim said that promotion of public private partnerships was need of the hour in order to ensure required investments in in the social sector. He said special focus was on police department to improve human resource efficiency and operational expenditures.

He mentioned that resumption in the increase in the daily allowance of police personnel frozen since 2013, supply of new vehicles and purchase of special tanks for Katca area were part of this spending. The controlled law and order situation was key to increasing private sector investment, he added.

The provincial minister said that the rules for division of provinces had changed after 1971. It was necessary for South Punjab province to get a two-thirds majority in the assembly. The provincial minister told the delegation that the South Punjab Secretariat would work in parallel with the Lahore Secretariat. In the next financial year, a separate budget and annual development program would be formulated for South Punjab, he added.

The minister said that situation on public private partnership project was satisfactory while link roads construction programme was included in ongoing projects under this head. He said the private sector partners pursue partnerships based on personal economic interests. The Punjab government was linking the public interest to the areas of interest of partners and the improving the ease of doing business.

Punjab had assets that can be attractive to private investors, he added.

Earlier, the Home Secretary, Chief Economist Planning and Development and a representative of the Punjab Information Technology board briefed the delegation on law and order, terrorism control and religious sectarianism alongside the steps taken for e-governance.

The Home Secretary informed the participants that new laws were being framed to address the external and internal challenges facing law and order in the province. Registration of 200 NGOs in Punjab was suspended. Funds of dubious funding agencies were frozen under the law. Registration of madrassas was ensured to control sectarianism. Necessary restrictions were imposed on controversial personalities. Strategies were formulated to control militant groups in different districts. The joint efforts of the Pakistan Army and the Anti-Terrorism Department significantly reduced the incidence of terrorism. In 2013, 41 incidents of terrorism were reported, while only two incidents were reported this year, he added.

Briefing the delegation, the Chief Economist said that the Punjab government was paying special attention to the development of the social sector.

The participants of the delegation were also apprised of the steps taken by the Information Technology Board for the reform of the Home department.

Expressing satisfaction over the steps taken by the present Punjab government to improve the salaries of police personnel and enhance the efficiency of the department, the IG said that all stakeholders were on the same page for maintaining law and order in the province. The IG Punjab thanked the participants of the course for the comprehensive briefing on behalf of the Secretaries and the Provincial Minister.

In the end, souvenirs were exchanged between both the sides.