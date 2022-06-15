UrduPoint.com

South Punjab To Get Rs 240b For Development

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 15, 2022 | 11:46 PM

South Punjab to get Rs 240b for development

Provincial Minister Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari said on Wednesday that present government had allocated 35 percent of the development budget to the tune of Rs 240 billion solely for Southern Punjab districts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari said on Wednesday that present government had allocated 35 percent of the development budget to the tune of Rs 240 billion solely for Southern Punjab districts.

In his budget speech on the floor of the house, the minister said that these funds would be spent on development initiatives in various sphere of life, and "We will ensure that each penny of this grant utilized in the southern districts of the province. We also assure the house that there will be no cut in this budget at any stage throughout the next fiscal year."He mentioned that during its previous tenures, the PML-N government had been allocating budget in consonance with population of south Punjab, while the last PTI government used to make tall claims of huge spending on south Punjab but ground reality belied its claims as they failed to deliver in that part of the province as well.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Budget Government Billion

Recent Stories

Somalia's president appoints lawmaker Hamza Abdi B ..

Somalia's president appoints lawmaker Hamza Abdi Barre as PM

29 seconds ago
 Tennis: Halle ATP results - collated

Tennis: Halle ATP results - collated

30 seconds ago
 Punjab govt earmarks Rs 1.5 bln for Mines and Mine ..

Punjab govt earmarks Rs 1.5 bln for Mines and Minerals dept in ADP 2022-23

33 seconds ago
 Prime Minister underlines focus, efficiency, deliv ..

Prime Minister underlines focus, efficiency, delivery as core principles of govt ..

39 seconds ago
 Govt earmarks Rs 19.05 bln for LG&CD in ADP 2022-2 ..

Govt earmarks Rs 19.05 bln for LG&CD in ADP 2022-23

43 minutes ago
 Punjab govt allocates Rs 485 bln for education sec ..

Punjab govt allocates Rs 485 bln for education sector

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.