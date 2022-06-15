South Punjab to get Rs 240b for development

(@FahadShabbir)

Provincial Minister Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari said on Wednesday that present government had allocated 35 percent of the development budget to the tune of Rs 240 billion solely for Southern Punjab districts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari said on Wednesday that present government had allocated 35 percent of the development budget to the tune of Rs 240 billion solely for Southern Punjab districts.

In his budget speech on the floor of the house, the minister said that these funds would be spent on development initiatives in various sphere of life, and "We will ensure that each penny of this grant utilized in the southern districts of the province. We also assure the house that there will be no cut in this budget at any stage throughout the next fiscal year."He mentioned that during its previous tenures, the PML-N government had been allocating budget in consonance with population of south Punjab, while the last PTI government used to make tall claims of huge spending on south Punjab but ground reality belied its claims as they failed to deliver in that part of the province as well.