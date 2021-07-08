(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :South Punjab's first Amazon Fulfillment and Facilitation Center (AFFC) would be inaugurated in Multan after Eid-ul-Azha to become a worthwhile channel to introduce and market variety of Pakistani products worldwide with made in Pakistan signature.

Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed has taken special initiatives under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to make a variety of Pakistani products, either by exporters or individuals' hand made products, compete in the international market through as many channels as possible to bring dynamism to Pakistani manufacturing sector, Post Master General (PMG) Zulfiqar Husnain told APP on Thursday.

He said the minister was making untiring efforts pursuing his desire of Pakistani products have access to Amazon and Pakistan Post was working industriously to achieve the target.

The PMG said that most of the work has been completed on the AFFC at the general post office Dera Adda and it would become functional after Eid ul Azha.

An Amazon warehouse would also be established there to come up to the expectations of Amazon. The work was also in progress to set up Amazon centers with warehouses in Bahawalpur and other districts of South Punjab.

He said, Multan officials were in contact with Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) to ensure that hand made products of South Punjab craftsmen become identity of Pakistan on Amazon portal and ensure that local exporters, industrialists and traders also avail the world's largest online retail platform after registration.

He said, Amazon was world's big market portal and made-in-Pakistan signature there would be a significant success of the government. The initiative would not only bring much needed foreign exchange earning but would also improve Pakistan Post revenue, the PMG said.

Amazon, a big portal accessible worldwide, is an American multinational technology company founded by Jeff Bezos in his garage in 1994, an initiative that has made him the richest man on earth with a fortune of $193.5 billion in 2021.