South, Southeast Asian mango cooperation highlighted at annual meeting in China

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :In an aim to deepen collaboration and share technological advancements, experts from nine countries including China and Pakistan, along with one international organisation, participated in the Second Annual Meeting of the South and Southeast Asia Mango Network held on August 29 and 30 in Baoshan city in China's southwest province of Yunnan.

At the meeting, experts shared the latest developments in mango research and industry practices and presented their latest research findings and shared experiences from their respective countries.

Certificates of membership were presented by Gong Jiashun, the Vice President of the Yunnan academy of Agricultural Sciences (YASS), to the members of the network, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Thursday.

He acknowledged the contributions of the network to the regional mango industry and expressed hope for a brighter future for mango enterprises through continued collaboration.

Experts at the meeting agreed to expand cooperation, emphasising the importance of joint research projects, capacity building, and joint publication of scientific results.

This collaboration aims to address common challenges in the mango industry, such as the lack of superior varieties and quarantine pests.

Organised by the Yunnan Academy of Agricultural Sciences (YASS), the "Belt and Road" South and Southeast Asia Crop Regional Science and Technology Innovation Institute, and the South and Southeast Asia Agricultural Science and Technology Joint Research Centre, the two-day conference focused on "Exchange and Cooperation for Green Development". The event was aimed to promote steady advancements in technological innovation, talent cultivation, and green development.

Established on September 29, 2021, the Network comprises 21 member units from countries including China, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Ethiopia, Iran, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Vietnam etc. The establishment of this regional mango research organisation in South and Southeast Asia marks a significant step in collaborative mango research and development.