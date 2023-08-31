Open Menu

South, Southeast Asian Mango Cooperation Highlighted At Annual Meeting In China

Muhammad Irfan Published August 31, 2023 | 02:10 PM

South, Southeast Asian mango cooperation highlighted at annual meeting in China

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :In an aim to deepen collaboration and share technological advancements, experts from nine countries including China and Pakistan, along with one international organisation, participated in the Second Annual Meeting of the South and Southeast Asia Mango Network held on August 29 and 30 in Baoshan city in China's southwest province of Yunnan.

At the meeting, experts shared the latest developments in mango research and industry practices and presented their latest research findings and shared experiences from their respective countries.

Certificates of membership were presented by Gong Jiashun, the Vice President of the Yunnan academy of Agricultural Sciences (YASS), to the members of the network, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Thursday.

He acknowledged the contributions of the network to the regional mango industry and expressed hope for a brighter future for mango enterprises through continued collaboration.

Experts at the meeting agreed to expand cooperation, emphasising the importance of joint research projects, capacity building, and joint publication of scientific results.

This collaboration aims to address common challenges in the mango industry, such as the lack of superior varieties and quarantine pests.

Organised by the Yunnan Academy of Agricultural Sciences (YASS), the "Belt and Road" South and Southeast Asia Crop Regional Science and Technology Innovation Institute, and the South and Southeast Asia Agricultural Science and Technology Joint Research Centre, the two-day conference focused on "Exchange and Cooperation for Green Development". The event was aimed to promote steady advancements in technological innovation, talent cultivation, and green development.

Established on September 29, 2021, the Network comprises 21 member units from countries including China, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Ethiopia, Iran, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Vietnam etc. The establishment of this regional mango research organisation in South and Southeast Asia marks a significant step in collaborative mango research and development.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Thailand Technology Bangladesh Exchange Iran Sri Lanka China Road Baoshan Mango Superior Ethiopia Myanmar Cambodia Vietnam August September Event From Industry Share Asia

Recent Stories

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan unveils jerseys sans host ..

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan unveils jerseys sans host country name on logo

7 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid appoints Hajer Ahmed Al Thehli ..

Mohammed bin Rashid appoints Hajer Ahmed Al Thehli Secretary-General of Educatio ..

22 minutes ago
 OIC General Secretariat Participates in the Second ..

OIC General Secretariat Participates in the Second Kazan Global Youth Summit

27 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets with Chief Scholar of ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets with Chief Scholar of the Iraqi Fiqh Academy

27 minutes ago
 Infinix HOT 30: Redefining Mobile Gaming - Feature ..

Infinix HOT 30: Redefining Mobile Gaming - Features You Can't Ignore

32 minutes ago
 SMBR Nabeel Javed visits e-Khidmat Center at ASTP ..

SMBR Nabeel Javed visits e-Khidmat Center at ASTP to hold progress review meetin ..

35 minutes ago
Aldar launches ‘Gardenia Bay’ new Yas Island r ..

Aldar launches ‘Gardenia Bay’ new Yas Island residential community

37 minutes ago
 du announces key sponsors, partners for its ICT ev ..

Du announces key sponsors, partners for its ICT event ‘Envision’

1 hour ago
 EGA announces net profit of AED2.0 billion for H1 ..

EGA announces net profit of AED2.0 billion for H1 2023

1 hour ago
 Sami Saeed vows to translate vision of climate res ..

Sami Saeed vows to translate vision of climate resilient, adaptive Pakistan into ..

1 hour ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Match 02 Bangladesh Vs. Sri Lanka

Asia Cup 2023 Match 02 Bangladesh Vs. Sri Lanka

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Judiciary issues 3,621 multilingual judg ..

Abu Dhabi Judiciary issues 3,621 multilingual judgements within two years

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business