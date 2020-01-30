UrduPoint.com
South Sudan, Russia Intend To Sign Memorandum On Oil, Gas Cooperation - Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 07:21 PM

South Sudan and Russia intend to sign a memorandum on partnership in the oil and gas sector, the foreign minister of the African country, Awut Deng Acuil has told Sputnik, adding that her nation wants to extend cooperation with Russian businesses to other areas, including infrastructure

The foreign minister visited Moscow from January 27-29, where she met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to continue talks they started during the 2019 Russia-Africa summit in Sochi. The two countries signed a memorandum of understanding during the event.

"There will be a memorandum signed, this is what I am following up on. Now, we identified the areas where we can cooperate with Russia.

We know that there is a very good technology in terms of natural gas, also in the petroleum sphere, and we have coal we have so many minerals so we wanted to identify the areas where the Russian companies can now come. They can come even to the refinery [sector], and to infrastructure, because we do not have roads we do not have a railway," she said, when asked about oil and gas contracts with Russian companies.

According to her, the country currently produces 170,000 barrels of oil per day and plans to reach 200,000 barrels per day this year.

When asked about potential military cooperation, the minister replied that there was "nothing like that" between the two countries.

