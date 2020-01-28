South Sudan Seeks Russian Investment in Mining, Oil Sector - Foreign Minister

South Sudan is interested in enhancing economic cooperation with Russia and wants Russian investors to do business in its mining and energy sector, the African country's foreign minister said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) South Sudan is interested in enhancing economic cooperation with Russia and wants Russian investors to do business in its mining and energy sector, the African country's foreign minister said on Tuesday.

"I'm here to seek cooperation on bilateral issues between Russia and South Sudan ... We must to everything to strengthen our bilateral relations and bring them to the highest possible level. That is important for both of our countries," Awut Deng Acuil said at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

She added that South Sudan wanted to see more Russian investment.

"I'm also here to seek further strengthening of our economic and development cooperation in different fields. I'm here to request investment of the Russian business community in South Sudan, as our country is endowed with many minerals, natural resources, such as oil, gold," the minister said.

She stressed that South Sudan has always supported Russia at the United Nations, having voted in favor of 13 resolutions at the UN General Assembly in 2019.