South Sudan Wants to Diversify Oil Exploration Sector, Invites Russian Firms - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) South Sudan wants to diversify its oil exploration sector with possible assistance from Russian companies amid the growing influence of China and Malaysia, South Sudan's Ambassador to Moscow Chol Tong Mayay Jang said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Rosneft is another company that visited South Sudan last year, in September. They were also supposed to enter into some engagement ... In the area of exploration, we are thinking that we have to diversify our oil production because now it is the Chinese and Malaysian companies who are there. So we would like Russian companies to come in so that they could have a block, so they could do the exploration and produce in those areas.

Also we need Russian technology enhancement of the current existing oil fields � to use the Russian technology for enhancing the production," Jang said.

The diplomat added that South Sudan would like to boost cooperation with Russia in some other areas as well.

"There are so many areas where we could enter into cooperation with Russia ... The tourism sector is an area where would like the Russians come in; the area of agriculture � we would like to benefit from the Russian market to export our products, like bananas, pineapples, African tropical fruit, which are needed here in Russia. We are interested in Russian tractors, we attended an exhibition this year," Jang noted.