UrduPoint.com

Southern Gas Corridor Supplies To EU Up 40% In 2022 - European Commission

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Southern Gas Corridor Supplies to EU Up 40% in 2022 - European Commission

Gas volumes supplied to the European Union from Azerbaijan through the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) increased by 40% in 2022 amid the energy crisis in Europe, EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) Gas volumes supplied to the European Union from Azerbaijan through the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) increased by 40% in 2022 amid the energy crisis in Europe, EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Simson met with Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov in Baku to discuss further development of energy ties between the EU and Azerbaijan.

"Gas volumes delivered to the EU via the SGC in 2022 increased from around 8 bcm (billion cubic meters) to 11.4, therefore by more than 40% compared with 2021," Simson tweeted.

The commissioner added that the SGC had proven to be a "crucial source of piped gas" for the EU amid the ongoing energy crisis in the bloc.

In July, Baku vowed to increase the amount of gas supplied to Europe to 12 bcm gas in 2023. Moreover, Azerbaijan signed a memorandum of understanding on Strategic Partnership in the Field of Energy with the EU, confirming the commitment to double the capacity of the SGC to deliver at least 20 bcm of gas to the EU annually by 2027.

The SGC, a pipeline route stretching 2,174 miles, allows the transport of gas from the Caspian region to Europe. Commercial deliveries via the SGC began in December 2020, marking the first time in history that Azerbaijan's natural gas reached the European market through direct pipeline connection.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Europe Energy Crisis European Union Baku Azerbaijan July December Gas 2020 Market From Billion

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, French Minister of Europe and ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs discuss strate ..

3 minutes ago
 Dubai&#039;s weeklong real estate transactions cro ..

Dubai&#039;s weeklong real estate transactions cross AED9bn

18 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences on death of ..

Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences on death of Mohammed Al Mulla

33 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets Britain&#039;s Shadow For ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Britain&#039;s Shadow Foreign Secretary

33 minutes ago
 Karachi assistant commissioner storms into social ..

Karachi assistant commissioner storms into social media with latest photos

36 minutes ago
 'Conflict of interest, bias in clinical trials hav ..

'Conflict of interest, bias in clinical trials have increased to alarming levels ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.