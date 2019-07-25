UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Southwest Airlines Says It Won't Fly 737 MAX Before January 2020

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 07:21 PM

Southwest Airlines says it won't fly 737 MAX before January 2020

Southwest Airlines said Thursday it will keep the Boeing 737 MAX grounded until January 2020, estimating it could take two months to resume flights after the plane is cleared by regulators

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Southwest Airlines said Thursday it will keep the Boeing 737 MAX grounded until January 2020, estimating it could take two months to resume flights after the plane is cleared by regulators.

The announcement means Southwest will be the first major US carrier to give up on resuming MAX flights in 2019 as a global grounding in March of the jets following two deadly crashes has dragged on. Southwest said the MAX grounding dented second-quarter earnings by $175 million.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

January March 2019 2020 Million

Recent Stories

Prime Minister Imran Khan's efforts recognides at ..

1 minute ago

Tokyo Governor to attend Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Grand ..

52 minutes ago

Chinese State Council to visit Thailand, attend FM ..

1 minute ago

Facebook Removes Over 1,500 Accounts in Russia, Uk ..

1 minute ago

Ukraine holds Russian tanker in Black Sea port: se ..

4 minutes ago

PTI leader terms Prime Minister's US visit a great ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.