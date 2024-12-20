Open Menu

Soya Bean Oil Imports Decreased 10. 01%, Palm Increased 7.13 % In Five Months

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 20, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Soya bean oil imports decreased 10. 01%, palm increased 7.13 % in five months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Imports of soya bean oil into the country during the first five months of the current financial year decreased by 10.01 per cent and palm oil increased by 7.13 per cent as compared to the imports of the corresponding period of the last year.

During the period from July-November 2024, over 74,385 metric tons of soya bean costing $73.647 million were imported to tackle the local requirements as against the imports of 74,745 metric tons valued at $81.840 million in the same period of last year, according to the data of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

However, the imports of palm oil into the country during the period under review grew by 7.13 per cent as 1.319 million metric tons of palm oil worth of $1.259 billion were imported to fulfill the domestic requirements as compared to the imports of 1.248 billion metric tons valued at $1.175 billion of the same period of the lat year.

On month on month basis, the import of edible oil including soya bean and palm into the country during the month of November 2024 grew by 113.99 per cent and 11.69 per cent respectively as compared to the imports of the same month of last year.

In November 2024, over 15,045 metric tons of soya bean valued at $15.138 million were imported as against the imports of 6,410 metric tons worth $7.047 million in the same month of the last year.

During the last month of the current financial year over 234,885 metric tons of palm oil costing $235.590 million were imported as compared to the imports of 231,701 metric tons valued at $210.932 million of the same month of the last year.

It is worth mentioning here that the food group exports from the country during the first 05 months of the current financial year grew by 19.58 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of the last year.

During the period from July-November, 2024, food commodities worth $3.155 billion were exported as compared to the exports of $2.638 billion of the same period of the last year.

On the other hand, the food group imports into the country during the period under review decreased by 11.13 per cent and it was recorded at $2.977 billion as against the imports of $3.350 billion of the corresponding period of the last year

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Import Oil Same November From Billion Million

Recent Stories

MoHAP launches National School Health Screening Gu ..

MoHAP launches National School Health Screening Guideline

25 minutes ago
 CBUAE, Hong Kong Monetary Authority deepen financi ..

CBUAE, Hong Kong Monetary Authority deepen financial market cooperation

55 minutes ago
 New Year holiday announced for federal government

New Year holiday announced for federal government

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Petroleum Products Trading Regulatory Co ..

Abu Dhabi Petroleum Products Trading Regulatory Committee issues inaugural tradi ..

2 hours ago
 Passing out parade of Special Operations Group of ..

Passing out parade of Special Operations Group of FC KP (South) held in Mir Ali

2 hours ago
 Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s return case: IHC seeks deta ..

Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s return case: IHC seeks details of PM, FM’s global tours ..

2 hours ago
Riders from 40 countries to compete in Internation ..

Riders from 40 countries to compete in International Show Jumping Cup

2 hours ago
 ADJD hosts forum on law, judiciary's role in human ..

ADJD hosts forum on law, judiciary's role in human rights protection

3 hours ago
 China's non-financial investment increased to $128 ..

China's non-financial investment increased to $128.63 billion

4 hours ago
 UN requests ICJ’s advisory opinion on obligation ..

UN requests ICJ’s advisory opinion on obligations of Israel regarding UN prese ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan win ODI series against South Africa

Pakistan win ODI series against South Africa

5 hours ago
 ACI in Milan highlights Arab legacy in Andalusia

ACI in Milan highlights Arab legacy in Andalusia

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business