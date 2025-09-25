Soya, Palm Oil Imports Grew 92.34% & 29.14% In Two Months
Faizan Hashmi Published September 25, 2025 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Edible oil imports, including soya bean and palm, into the country during the first two months of the current financial year grew by 92.43 per cent and 29.14 per cent, respectively as compared to the imports of the corresponding period of the last year.
During the period from July-August, 2025, 609,996 metric tons of palm oil worth $639.629 million were imported as compared to the imports of 529,621 metric tons valued at $495.291 million of the same period of the last year, according to the data of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.
Meanwhile, 39,039 metric tons of soya bean oil costing $42.738 million were also imported in order to fulfill the local requirements of vegetable ghee and cooking, as against the import of 22,960 metric tons worth of $22.210 million of the same period of the last year.
However, sugar imports in the last two months of the current financial year decreased by 19.
48 per cent as 559 metric tons of sugar valued at $571,000 were imported as compared to the imports of 696 metric tons valued at $709,000 of the same period of the last year.
It is worth mentioning here that the overall food group exports from the country during the period under review decreased by 23.46 per cent as compared to the exports of the same period of the last year. Food commodities worth $774.557 million were exported during the period under review as compare to the imports of $1.011 billion of the same period of the last year.
On the other hand, food group imports into the country during the first two months of the current financial year grew by 36.73 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of the last year.
Different food commodities worth $1.469 billion were imported during the period from July-August, 2025 as against the imports of $1.074 billion of the same period of the last year.
