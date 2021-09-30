UrduPoint.com

Soyabean Import Decreases By 42.15%, Palm Increases 63.35% In Two Months

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 04:20 PM

Soyabean import decreases by 42.15%, palm increases 63.35% in two months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Soyabean oil import into the country during first two months of current financial year reduced by 42.15% as compared the imports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-August, 2021 about 14,012 metric tons of soyabean costing $16.589 million imported to fulfill the local requirements of edible oil as against the import of 43,450 metric tons valuing $28.691 million of same period of last year.

However, imports of palm oil into the country during the period under review witnessed about 63.35% growth as 510,944 metric ton palm oil valuing $577.022 million imported against the import of 585233 metric tons worth $352.729 million of first two months of last year.

On month on month basis, the import of soyabean into the country decreased by 63.84% in August, 2021 as 3,902 metric tons of above mentioned commodity valuing $4.

503 million imported as compared to the imports of 18,925 metric tons costing $12.453 million of same month of last year.

Meanwhile, palm oil import into the country during last month witnessed about 120 growth as 289,267 metric tons of palm oil valuing $322.005 million imported as compared the import of 24,618 metric tons costing $146.794 million of same month last year.

It is worth mentioning here that food group imports into the country during the month of August, 2021 observed about 82.89% increase as compared the same month of last year.

In last month, food commodities valuing $826.016 million imported, which were stood at $451.654 million in same month of last year.

During first two moths of current financial year (July-August), import of food witnessed 50.20% growth as food commodities valuing $1.473 billion imported as against the import of $980.964 billion of same period last year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Import Oil Same August From Billion Million

Recent Stories

President directs GSV for revival of football in P ..

President directs GSV for revival of football in Pakistan

4 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates new tradi ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates new trading floor at Abu Dhabi Securiti ..

9 minutes ago
 ADEX holds webinar to showcase financing solutions ..

ADEX holds webinar to showcase financing solutions to support local exporters

24 minutes ago
 UAE announces 265 new COVID-19 cases, 351 recoveri ..

UAE announces 265 new COVID-19 cases, 351 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hours

39 minutes ago
 RTA and Canon launch photography contest marking t ..

RTA and Canon launch photography contest marking the opening of Expo 2020

39 minutes ago
 SEWA’s trial run of 2nd group H-class gas turbin ..

SEWA’s trial run of 2nd group H-class gas turbine a success

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.