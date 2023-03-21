UrduPoint.com

Soyabean, Palm Oil Imports Grow 148.67%, 9.87 % In Eight Months

Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Soyabean, palm oil imports grow 148.67%, 9.87 % in eight months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :The imports of edible oil including soyabean and palm oil into the country during the first eight months of the current financial year increased by 148.67 percent and 9.87 percent respectively as compared to the imports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-February 2022-23, the imports of soyabean oil into the country recorded about 148.67 percent positive growth as over 140,120 metric tonnes of the above-mentioned commodity costing $203.578 million was imported for fulfilling the local requirements as opposed to the imports of 62,750 metric tonnes valuing $81.866 million of the same period last year.

Meanwhile, over 2.151 million metric tonnes of palm oil worth $2.681 billion were also imported during the period under review as against the imports of about 2.037 million metric tonnes valuing $2.440 billion in the same period last year.

According to the data by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, food group imports into the country during the first eight months of the current financial year grew by 3.

98 percent as food commodities costing $6.687 billion were imported as compared to the imports of $6.431 billion of the same period last year.

On the other hand, exports of food commodities from the country during the period under review registered 6.08 percent negative growth and reached $3.226 billion in July-February 2022,23 as opposed to $3.434 billion in the same period last year.

However, the imports of tea decreased by 6.45 percent, dry fruit and nuts by 43.43 percent, whereas the imports of spices also reduced by 34.31 percent as compared to the imports of the same period last year.

During the period under review about 159,562 metric tonnes of tea costing $396.499 million were imported as compared to the imports of 177,613 metric tonnes valuing $423.857 million in the same period last year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Oil Same From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Imran Khan appears before LHC for bail in terror c ..

Imran Khan appears before LHC for bail in terror cases

14 minutes ago
 President calls for paying attention towards IT in ..

President calls for paying attention towards IT industry in Pakistan

22 minutes ago
 Dana Gas’ Board recommends cash dividend of 4.5 ..

Dana Gas’ Board recommends cash dividend of 4.5 fils for H2 2022

1 hour ago
 UAE condemns statements by Israeli Minister of Fin ..

UAE condemns statements by Israeli Minister of Finance denying existence of Pale ..

1 hour ago
 Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque prepares to welcome Holy ..

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque prepares to welcome Holy Month of Ramadan

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Namibian President on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate Namibian President on Independence Day

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.