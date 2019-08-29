Soybean future close higher in Dalian

Soybean futures closed higher on Thursday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE)

DALIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Soybean futures closed higher on Thursday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active No.1 Soybean contract for January 2020 delivery gained 7 Yuan (99 U.S.

cents) to close at 3,530 yuan per tonne.

On Thursday, the total trading volume of five listed No.1 soybean futures contracts on the exchange was 111,312 lots, with a turnover of 3.94 billion yuan. China is the world's largest soybean importer.