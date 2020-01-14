Soybean futures close higher

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DALIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :No.1 soybean futures closed higher on Tuesday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active No.1 Soybean contract for May 2020 delivery gained 21 Yuan (3.05 U.

S. Dollars) to close at 4,138 yuan per tonne.

On Tuesday, the total trading volume of four listed No.1 soybean futures contracts on the exchange was 84,191 lots, with a turnover of 3.46 billion yuan. China is the world's largest soybean importer.