UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Soybean Futures Close Higher

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 03:55 PM

Soybean futures close higher

No. 1 soybean futures closed higher on Thursday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE)

DALIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :No. 1 soybean futures closed higher on Thursday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active No.1 Soybean contract for May 2020 delivery gained 68 Yuan (9.65 U.

S. Dollars) to close at 4,360 yuan per tonne.

On Thursday, the total trading volume of five listed No.1 soybean futures contracts on the exchange was 311,703 lots, with a turnover of 13.41 billion yuan. China is the world's largest soybean importer.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Exchange China Dalian Commodity Exchange May 2020 Billion

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stands at $27.31 a barrel ..

16 minutes ago

Hearings for Paul Whelan Suspected of Espionage in ..

7 minutes ago

Russia, Turkey Register No Truce Breaches in Syria ..

7 minutes ago

Sanjrani advises Senators for donating one month s ..

8 minutes ago

VC Parveen Shah will distributes 5000 soaps among ..

8 minutes ago

Etihad Airways eases travel plans by introducing E ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.