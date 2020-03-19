Soybean futures close higher

(@FahadShabbir)

DALIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :No. 1 soybean futures closed higher on Thursday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active No.1 Soybean contract for May 2020 delivery gained 68 Yuan (9.65 U.

S. Dollars) to close at 4,360 yuan per tonne.

On Thursday, the total trading volume of five listed No.1 soybean futures contracts on the exchange was 311,703 lots, with a turnover of 13.41 billion yuan. China is the world's largest soybean importer.