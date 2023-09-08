Soybean futures close lower

No.1 soybean futures closed lower on Friday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE)

DALIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :No.1 soybean futures closed lower on Friday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active No.1 soybean contract for November 2023 delivery dipped 81 Yuan (about 11.23 U.

S. Dollars) to close at 5,154 yuan per tonne.

On Friday, the total trading volume of six listed No.1 soybean futures contracts on the exchange was 140,022 lots, with a turnover of about 7.24 billion yuan.

China is the world's largest soybean importer.