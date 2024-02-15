Soybean promotion imperative to cut $1200m import bill

The agriculture experts said that promotion of soybean cultivation was imperative to curtail soybean import bill worth $1200 million

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) The agriculture experts said that promotion of soybean cultivation was imperative to curtail soybean import bill worth $1200 million.

They were addressing the soybean conference arranged at the Center for Advanced Studies in Agriculture and Food Security, University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that the UAF would establish 1000 demonstration/ trial spots of high-yielding soybean at farmer’s fields this year while last year, 170 farms were demonstrated in a bid to encourage the crop cultivation.

He said that China is the world's largest importer of the soybean whereas the US is the largest exporter of this commodity.

He said that Pakistan is importing essential commodities worth $10 billion per annum and half of this import comprises of edible oil.

He said that cultivation of the soybean would address the nutrition crisis. India, in order to promote the local soybean cultivation, imposed the import duty on this commodity and we should also adopt such strategy, he added.

He said that soybeans are a major global commodity and contribute significantly to international trade. Soybeans are an excellent source of protein and source of vegetable oil worldwide.

He said that UAF established soybean farms across the country and soybean can be cultivated in Pakistan with different varieties.

He said that the industry should take the lead for its promotion and address the market issue.

He said that we have to curtail the misconception about GM crops prevailing in some segments of society. The GM/non GM both varieties will help address the challenges of food insecurity. The law of the land permits introduction of GM-crops including soybean. There are unfair hurdles that need to be removed on urgent basis, he added.

Director CAS Dr Sultan Habib Ullah said that the university was taking the technologies to the farmers’ field so as to strengthen the sector with scientific work.

The tangible research work on agriculture was being carried out that will help food security, he added.

Dr Zaheer Ahmed said that the university was working on 5000 lines of the soybean. He said that soybeans can be cultivated in different environments and soils of the world. However, genetic screening is required on demand. He said that soybean can be cultivated in the different seasons in Pakistan.

He said that in summer, the sowing should be carried in standing water. He added that a maximum yield of more than 50 mounds can be achieved. It can be grown all over Pakistan. He said that every year 10 farmers will be added at each demonstration site under the ongoing soybean campaign by UAF.

President Anjuman-e-Kashtkaran Punjab Rana Iftikhar Muhammad said that if the demands of soybeans are met at the local level, it will improve the performance of the poultry industry.

Pakistan Agriculture Research Council In-Charge Oil Seed Dr. Mohammad Arshad, emphasized joint efforts to tackle agricultural challenges by strengthening linkages between industry and research institutions.

Chairman Kissan Ittehad Council Shaukat said that food security should be ensured by developing agriculture on a scientific basis while solving farmers' problems.

Mumtaz Feed CEO Amir Mumtaz and Jahangir from APSEA, CEO Soybean Oak China Center, Dr Khalid Shouq and also other notables also spoke.

The different organizations, businessmen, industrialists and progressive farmers participated in the conference whereas soybean valued added food product exhibition was put on display that remained a center for attraction for the food lovers.

Dr Ahmad Din supervised the exhibition and said that the demonstration at the farmer fields will prove a millstone to flourish the crop at the national level.