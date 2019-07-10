UrduPoint.com
S&P 500 Hits 3,000 For 1st Time As Fed Signals Possible Rate Cut

Sumaira FH 43 seconds ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 07:57 PM

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :The S&P 500 surged past 3,000 points for the first time on Wednesday in early trading following congressional testimony from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell that pointed to a possible interest rate cut.

About 25 minutes into trading, the broad-based S&P 500 stood at 3,001.74, up 0.7 percent.

The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index rose 1.0 percent to 8,225.35, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.7 percent to 26,975.20. Both are above their all-time highs.

