UrduPoint.com

S&P 500 In Record Close, Propelling US Stocks To Biggest Week Since January

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 03:10 AM

S&P 500 in Record Close, Propelling US Stocks to Biggest Week Since January

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2021) Wall Street had its biggest weekly rally since January, with the key S&P 500 index closing at a record high, as US stocks rebounded forcefully from losses of recent weeks triggered by fears about the coronavirus Omicron variant.

The equity market comeback was particularly remarkable considering that it occurred on the same day that the Labor Department reported that US consumer prices were up their most since 1982, reinforcing worries that the Federal Reserve might have to raise interest rates by the first quarter of next year itself instead of later in 2022.

"Despite today's rebound, consumer sentiment still looks vulnerable and will likely struggle if these widespread price increases continue," Ed Moya, head of the US research at online trading platform OANDA, said.

The S&P 500, an index of the top 500 stocks, rose 44 points, or 0.9%, for a record high close of 4,711. The S&P's all-time high for a session was 4,744, a level attained in November. For the week, the index gained 3.8%, its most for a week since January.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which contains mostly industrial stocks, finished up 216 points, or 0.6%, at 35,971. For the week, the Dow rose 4%.

The Nasdaq Composite index, that groups Big Tech Names such as Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google, gained 113 points, or 0.7%, to settle at 15,630.60. The Nasdaq gained 3.6% for the week.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Google Facebook Same Price January November Stocks Apple Market From Top Dow Jones Netflix Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Iraq National Day celeb ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Iraq National Day celebrations at Expo 2020 Dubai

3 hours ago
 US Issues General License to Allow Personal Remitt ..

US Issues General License to Allow Personal Remittances to Afghanistan - Treasur ..

3 hours ago
 CIA Turns to Spying on Russia, China After 20 Year ..

CIA Turns to Spying on Russia, China After 20 Years Focus on Terrorist Networks ..

3 hours ago
 Regulating water usage highly important : Chief Mi ..

Regulating water usage highly important : Chief Minister

3 hours ago
 Zelenskyy Not Ruling Out Creation of New Format of ..

Zelenskyy Not Ruling Out Creation of New Format of Direct Talks With Putin on Do ..

3 hours ago
 US Diplomat Catherine Russell Appointed as Executi ..

US Diplomat Catherine Russell Appointed as Executive Director of UNICEF - UN Spo ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.