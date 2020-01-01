S&P 500, Nasdaq close out 2019 with best gains in 6 years

New York, Jan 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :Wall Street on Tuesday closed out a banner year, with US stocks recording their best performance since 2013.

In Tuesday's final moments, the major indices also squeaked into positive territory for the day following President Donald Trump's announcement of a date to sign a landmark trade agreement with China.

The broad-based S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq both added 0.3 percent, closing at 3,230.24 and 8.972,60, respectively.

That left them up 29 percent and 35 percent for the year -- their best performances in six years.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average also rose 0.3 percent to 28.532,61, which represents a 22 percent gain for 2019.