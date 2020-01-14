S&P 500, Nasdaq end at records ahead of US-China trade deal

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :The S&P 500 and Nasdaq surged to fresh records Monday amid enthusiasm at the impending signing of the US-China trade deal which comes ahead of the kickoff of earnings season.

At the closing bell, the broad-based S&P 500 stood at 3,288.

02, up 0.7 percent, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index gained 1.0 percent to end 9,273.93, both eclipsing all-time highs reached last week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.3 percent to 28,905.83 two days before President Donald Trump is due to sign a "phase one" agreement with Beijing.