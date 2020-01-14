UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S&P 500, Nasdaq End At Records Ahead Of US-China Trade Deal

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 09:40 AM

S&P 500, Nasdaq end at records ahead of US-China trade deal

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :The S&P 500 and Nasdaq surged to fresh records Monday amid enthusiasm at the impending signing of the US-China trade deal which comes ahead of the kickoff of earnings season.

At the closing bell, the broad-based S&P 500 stood at 3,288.

02, up 0.7 percent, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index gained 1.0 percent to end 9,273.93, both eclipsing all-time highs reached last week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.3 percent to 28,905.83 two days before President Donald Trump is due to sign a "phase one" agreement with Beijing.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Trump Beijing Agreement Dow Jones

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

20 minutes ago

Sultan bin Khalifa offers condolences on death of ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed,Japanâ€™s Prime Minster witness ..

8 hours ago

DCT Abu Dhabi teams up with renowned Berklee Colle ..

9 hours ago

Fatima bint Mubarak offers condolences on death of ..

9 hours ago

MQM bound to move forward with government: Chaudh ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.