S&P 500, Nasdaq Stocks Hit Record Highs Monday

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) Wall Street's three main indexes all closed up on Monday with top stocks indicator S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite also hitting record highs, after the United States authorized a blood plasma treatment option for the novel coronavirus.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the broadest index on the New York Stock Exchange, closed up 378 points, or 1.4 percent, at 28,308.

The S&P 500, a barometer for the top 500 US stocks, settled up 35 points, or 1.1 percent, at an all-time high of 3,433.

The Nasdaq increased 68 points, or 0.

6 percent, to finish at 11,380. It hit a record high of 11,462 earlier.

Late on Sunday, the US food and Drug Administration announced an emergency use authorization of blood plasma from recovered patients as a treatment option for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The Trump administration is also considering by-passing normal US regulatory standards to fast-track an experimental coronavirus vaccine from Britain for use in the United States ahead of the November 3 presidential election, according to media reports.