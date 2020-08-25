UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S&P 500, Nasdaq Stocks Hit Record Highs Monday

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 02:10 AM

S&P 500, Nasdaq Stocks Hit Record Highs Monday

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) Wall Street's three main indexes all closed up on Monday with top stocks indicator S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite also hitting record highs, after the United States authorized a blood plasma treatment option for the novel coronavirus.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the broadest index on the New York Stock Exchange, closed up 378 points, or 1.4 percent, at 28,308.

The S&P 500, a barometer for the top 500 US stocks, settled up 35 points, or 1.1 percent, at an all-time high of 3,433.

The Nasdaq increased 68 points, or 0.

6 percent, to finish at 11,380. It hit a record high of 11,462 earlier.

Late on Sunday, the US food and Drug Administration announced an emergency use authorization of blood plasma from recovered patients as a treatment option for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The Trump administration is also considering by-passing normal US regulatory standards to fast-track an experimental coronavirus vaccine from Britain for use in the United States ahead of the November 3 presidential election, according to media reports.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election Trump New York Stock Exchange United States November Stocks Sunday Media All From Top Blood Dow Jones Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pompeo, Netanyahu Discuss Countering Iran in Jerus ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s non-oil foreign merchandise trade ..

3 hours ago

CCP holds Consultative meeting to discuss competit ..

3 hours ago

European Commission Says Finished Talks on Purchas ..

3 hours ago

Italian Prime Minister to Visit Lebanon in Coming ..

3 hours ago

Dominic Raab to meet Israeli, Palestinian leaders

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.