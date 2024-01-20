S&P 500 Reaches New Record As US Stocks Surge
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 20, 2024 | 09:40 AM
New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) Wall Street stocks rallied Friday, boosted by the tech sector, with the S&P 500 and Dow hitting fresh records.
The broad-based S&P 500 advanced 1.2 percent to close at 4,839.81, surpassing its last all-time high set in 2022.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.1 percent at 37,863.80, also reaching new heights, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index surged 1.7 percent to end at 15,310.97.
"The tech stocks are continuing to lead the market higher," said Adam Sarhan of 50 Park Investments.
"You have explosive action in SMCI, in Nvidia, in Broadcom, in semiconductors in general, and that remains bullish for the market," he said.
SMCI shares rocketed 35.9 percent, Nvidia climbed 4.2 percent and Broadcom added 5.
9 percent.
But Jose Torres of Interactive Brokers warned in a note on Friday that the "recent market rally lacks broad participation."
The latest jump comes after economic data showing that high mortgage rates and limited inventory dragged US existing home sales to the lowest annual level since 1995.
But in an encouraging sign, a University of Michigan gauge showed Americans are becoming more positive about the economy, with consumer sentiment rising 13 percent in January -- the highest level in nearly two and a half years.
"The key takeaway from the report is that the increase in sentiment was accompanied by another drop in year-ahead inflation expectations, which have returned to a level not seen in three years," said Briefing.com in a note.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 January 2024
Bowlers impress at all three venues in fourth round of National Women's T20
PCB introduces retainers for Women Panel of Umpires
Lion may hide again to see public passion, Bilawal sarcastically targets Nawaz
China's economic resilience in 2023
NSC, caretaker cabinet due today amid Pakistan and Iran tensions
Cheezious Unveils New Corporate Headquarters in Islamabad, Reinforcing Commitmen ..
Cipher Case: Govt challenges IHC decision before SC against Imran Khan’s trial
Pakistan has no interest or desire in escalating tension with Iran: Caretaker FM
Punjab Government's e-Stamping Initiative Surpasses Rs 351 Billion in Revenue Co ..
Vivo Y27s: A Visual Symphony and Design Marvel
More Stories From Business
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 January 202421 minutes ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 January 20241 hour ago
-
Pakistan domestic exports increase by $1 billion in month: Commerce Minister11 hours ago
-
President SCCI, RTO Peshawar discuss reforms in tax sector14 hours ago
-
China's economic resilience in 202317 hours ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs.1,300 to Rs.215,000 per tola18 hours ago
-
Textile exports earn $8.283 billion for Pakistan in 1st half18 hours ago
-
Weekly inflation up by 0.34 pc18 hours ago
-
Food group exports grew by 49.84% in first half of FY2023-2419 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates23 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES23 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 January 20241 day ago