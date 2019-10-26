UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S&P Cuts Ford's Debt Rating, Citing Weak Profits

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 08:31 AM

S&P cuts Ford's debt rating, citing weak profits

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :Ratings agency S&P on Friday knocked down Ford's debt rating to BBB-, a notch above junk, saying falling sales and rising costs were eroding the US auto giant's margins.

The move follows last month's similar downgrade by Moody's, which cut Ford to junk status, and comes two days after the company cut its profit outlook, citing weaker sales in China.

"We anticipate the company's global restructuring and cost-reduction efforts to face high execution risks amid heightened geopolitical risk and weakening consumer sentiment in many of its largest markets," S&P said in a statement.

The outlook was stable for Ford's debt rating in the coming months, however.

As the world's auto market shifts to new technologies, demand weakens and US customers migrate to larger trucks, Ford has embarked on an ambitious restructuring.

The "redesign" involved phasing out low-selling sedans in the United States, cutting thousands of jobs in Europe and shifting to an "asset light" business model that involved ending production at a Brazil factory.

The company on Wednesday reported a 57 percent plunge in third-quarter earnings from the year-ago period, while revenues fell a more modest 1.8 percent to $37 billion.

"Over the next four years, we expect Ford will incur restructuring charges of up to $11 billion (with cash-related effects of $7 billion), which will focus on its operations outside North America," S&P said Friday.

Outside the restructuring, S&P said it expects Ford's profits to improve and liquidity should remain strong, meaning despite Friday's downgrade the ratings outlook is stable.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Business Europe China Company Brazil United States Market From Ford Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

Young Chinese techies imitate human hand movement ..

9 hours ago

PTCL, MoITT organizes art exhibition to support Ka ..

8 hours ago

Gulalai's father sent to jail on 14-day judicial r ..

10 hours ago

Group busted for manufacturing fake anti-dengue sy ..

9 hours ago

Angola Invites Russia to Invest in Mining, Agricul ..

9 hours ago

France Interested in Working With Russia on Develo ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.