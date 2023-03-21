UrduPoint.com

S&P Global Launches Campus Recruitment Drive In Twin Cities

Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2023 | 06:55 PM

S&P Global launches Campus Recruitment Drive in twin cities

S&P Global is successfully running its Campus Recruitment Drive in the twin cities with an aim to equip students with the necessary skills to become successful in the corporate sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ):S&P Global is successfully running its Campus Recruitment Drive in the twin cities with an aim to equip students with the necessary skills to become successful in the corporate sector.

S&P Global is committed to fostering strong relationships with educational institutions to empower students and equip them with cutting-edge knowledge to prepare them for practical life.

In line with this commitment, the company is expanding its reach beyond the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad to participate in job fairs in other cities including Lahore.

S&P Global has participated in a number of career fairs including the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) Islamabad, COMSATS University (COMSATS) Islamabad, The Millennium Universal College (TMUC) Islamabad, University of Management Sciences (LUMS) Lahore and ACCA.

Launched in February 2023, the recruitment drive will also feature a virtual career fair where students can interact with recruiters and learn more about the company's culture, values and career opportunities, said a news release.

The career fair will enable students to get guidance on industry and networking with professionals.

The campaign will include team building activities and group discussions to assess the candidate's skills.

These activities will help students understand the importance of skills such as communication, leadership, problem solving and will educate them about the important things in the recruitment process.

In addition, the company is collaborating with educational partners to conduct leadership, career talk series and mock interview sessions. These initiatives provide students with the opportunity to learn from and benefit from the experiences of S&P Global's corporate leadership.

Moreover, these activities aim to enhance the students' skills and equip them with the necessary tools to succeed in the corporate sector.

S&P Global understands the importance of bridging the gap between academia and industry. On-campus recruitment initiatives provide the best opportunities to identify talented candidates and provide them with the best job opportunity.

This initiative of modern technology, expert consultation and industry-academia partnership will not only benefit the students but also help in the promotion and development of the local�workforce.

