S&P Keeps Italy Debt Rating At BBB Amid ECB Backstop

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 11:21 AM

S&P keeps Italy debt rating at BBB amid ECB backstop

S&P announced Friday it was maintaining the debt rating for Italy at BBB amid budget pressures from coronavirus lockdowns and financing backstops provided by the European Central Bank

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ):S&P announced Friday it was maintaining the debt rating for Italy at BBB amid budget pressures from coronavirus lockdowns and financing backstops provided by the European Central Bank.

However, the outlook is negative, and S&P said it could lower the grade if the government debt situation deteriorates.

Rome launched a host of stimulus measures to address the economic fallout from the lockdown as well as providing support to businesses, which taken together "are likely to push Italy's general government deficit to an estimated 6.3% of GDP this year." With the economy this year expected to contract nearly 10 percent, "gross general government debt will increase to 153 percent of GDP by end-2020," the agency said in a statement.

"We expect that most of the Italian sovereign debt newly created this year as a consequence of the pandemic will be purchased by the ECB," including the 750 billion euro Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP), the ratings agency said.

"At present, the ECB's current financing backstop enables Italy to refinance its debt at real interest rates of around 0 percent."But if there is a "marked deterioration" in borrowing conditions "for example due to insufficiently supportive policy measures at the eurozone level," that could lead to a ratings downgrade.

