UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S&P Leaves UK Credit Rating Unchanged

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 08:30 AM

S&P leaves UK credit rating unchanged

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :S&P announced Friday it has kept the United Kingdom's credit rating unchanged and given it a stable outlook, hailing steps taken to weather the economic shock of the coronavirus pandemic.

The agency maintained the country's long-term credit at AA, the third best grade on the company's scale, which corresponds to an issuer of high quality.

"The UK authorities have deployed a range of measures from their fiscal, monetary and regulatory toolkits to mitigate the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic," the credit rating agency said.

"We anticipate that in 2020, the UK economy will contract by 6.5 percent and public finances will deteriorate, consolidating in subsequent years as the economy recovers," it said in a statement.

"We are affirming our sovereign credit ratings at 'AA/A-1+'. The outlook is stable," it added.

The agency warned nonetheless that the grade would face pressure if the economic recovery is weaker than anticipated, making it harder to re-establish public finances.

That could happen if exports of goods and services lose access to European markets and if the pound sterling comes under pressure.

Britain is in the process of negotiating a long-term trade agreement with the European Union following its exit from the EU earlier this year.

On the other hand, the grade could improve if, as part of the negotiations with Brussels, key sectors like services retain access to European markets with penalising tariffs or non-tariff barriers, the agency said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

UK Weather Exports European Union Company Brussels United Kingdom 2020 Market From Agreement Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MoHaP, NCEMA issue guidelines on visits, exercise ..

9 hours ago

UAE leaders receive Ramadan greetings from Arab an ..

10 hours ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 32,000 additional ..

10 hours ago

Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association demand mark up ..

8 hours ago

Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services launches ..

10 hours ago

S.Africa says to seek $4.2 bn in IMF, World Bank h ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.