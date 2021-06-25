UrduPoint.com
S&P500, Nasdaq Hit Record Highs As Biden Announces US Infrastructure Deal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 56 seconds ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 01:50 AM

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) US stocks rallied hard for a third time in a week on Thursday, with the S&P500 and tech-laden Nasdaq Composite indexes soaring to record highs after President Joe Biden announced a bipartisan infrastructure deal.

The S&P 500, which groups the top 500 stocks on the New York Stock Exchange, raced to an all-time high of 4,271 before closing at 4,267.

Nasdaq, which includes high-flying tech stocks such as Facebook, Amazon, Apple, microsoft, Netflix and Google, hit an all-time high of 14,414. It settled Thursday's trade at 14,370,  up 0.7 percent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the broadest US equity barometer on the New York Stock Exchange, finished at 34,197, up 1.

0 percent.

Stocks jumped after Biden said his Democratic Party had struck a deal on infrastructure with rival Republicans, with a senator from the other side saying no tax hikes were involved.

No immediate value was announced on the deal. Biden had originally proposed a $2.3 trillion infrastructure package but agreed to go lower after strong pushback from Republicans. US media reported earlier on Thursday that the two sides had come down to negotiating  a roughly $1 trillion deal.

