Space Technology Essential For Socio-economic Stability Of Country: Ahsan Iqbal

Umer Jamshaid Published September 13, 2024 | 08:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Prof Ahsan Iqbal on Friday said the development in space technology was essential for socio-economic stability of the country.

Economy of the future depends on technology and continuity of policy was necessary for national development, he said.

He said this while visiting the SPARCO Pakistan Space Program here.

He said this project is a milestone in countries history and continuity of policies is indispensable for a stable economy.

He said that economic stability in the country was the top priority of the government and Space technology had a key role in the country's development.

Ahsan said the government should take steps to bring innovation in technology in the country and space technology is associated with all spheres of life.

He said that space technology helped reduce the cost of projects and complete them on time. Pakistan has not been able to achieve the economic goals that other countries have achieved due to the continuity of their policies.

He said that geo-spatial technology helps in dealing with natural disasters and space technology has an important role to play in meeting the challenges faced by sectors like climate change, resource monitoring and disaster management.

