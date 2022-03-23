UrduPoint.com

SpaceX Boosting Prices For Starlink Satellite System Services Up To 20% - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published March 23, 2022 | 11:41 PM

SpaceX Boosting Prices for Starlink Satellite System Services Up to 20% - Reports

Starlink is raising the prices for its products and services, including for its global constellation of thousands of communications mini-satellites, CNBC reported on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) Starlink is raising the prices for its products and services, including for its global constellation of thousands of communications mini-satellites, CNBC reported on Wednesday.

SpaceX said the higher prices, some of them 20% above previous ones, were generated by overall inflation, especially the rise in costs of expensive minerals and other materials needed in sophisticated high tech devices, the report said.

SpaceX informed Starlink system users and deposit holders on Tuesday about the major price hikes.

The system's baseline monthly service price will rise 11%, to $110 from $99 per month, starting on May 21, the report said.

Also, the price of baseline Starlink hardware will go up 20%, to $549 from $499 for depositors who are now on the company's waiting list for service, the report added.

Users can cancel their Starlink service without a fee, but will only receive a full refund if they received the hardware in the past 30 days and SpaceX is also offering a partial refund of $200 for users who cancel within the first year of service, according to the report.

